Shweta Tiwari on playing a single mother in her next show

Zee TV is set to launch a new show Main Hoon Aparajita today, September 27. The show will follow the journey of a doting mother of three daughters, who is preparing them for the roller-coaster ride called life, after her ex-husband finds love outside marriage and leaves them to their fate. The ensemble cast boasts of some of the most sought-after faces of the TV industry, including Shweta Tiwari, who plays the lead role of Aparajita.
Talking about the role, Shweta Tiwari says, “I sincerely believe that Main Hoon Aparajita addresses a very apt subject. The show and its narrative are thought-provoking. I am sure each and every person will be able to resonate with my character as well as her struggle. It is truly a raw and powerful character, which I am looking forward to. I strongly believe this show has a potential to have a major impact on society.”
