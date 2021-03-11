Shweta Tiwari to star in Rohit Shetty’s web show

Shweta Tiwari has been ruling the television world for a long time now. The actress emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 4 and was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in which she made it as one of the finalists. The diva has now reportedly bagged a new project with ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty. According to reports, Shweta is all set to venture into a new sphere with Shetty’s web series titled The Indian Police Force.

The actress will be seen in a pivotal role in the much-awaited web series. Shetty’s cop drama also features Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and will soon air on Amazon Prime. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shweta had recently collaborated with Sourabh Raaj Jain for a music video titled Jado Main Tere Kol Si. She will also soon appear in a web series named Show Stopper, along with Saurabh Raaj Jain, Rohit Roy and Digangana Suryavanshi.