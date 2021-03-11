Shweta Tiwari to star in Rohit Shetty’s web show

Shweta Tiwari has been ruling the television world for a long time now. The actress emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 4 and was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in which she made it as one of the finalists. The diva has now reportedly bagged a new project with ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty. According to reports, Shweta is all set to venture into a new sphere with Shetty’s web series titled The Indian Police Force.
The actress will be seen in a pivotal role in the much-awaited web series. Shetty’s cop drama also features Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and will soon air on Amazon Prime. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shweta had recently collaborated with Sourabh Raaj Jain for a music video titled Jado Main Tere Kol Si. She will also soon appear in a web series named Show Stopper, along with Saurabh Raaj Jain, Rohit Roy and Digangana Suryavanshi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Temperature will come down on June 11-12, but a major relief...
Presidential poll to take place on July 18
Counting will take place on July 21
Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Rajya Sabha polls
Maharashtra leaders Deshmukh and Malik are currently lodged ...
Delhi Police register FIR against various people over social media hate messages
Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti among...
100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided
20 persons detained, 18 grams of opium recovered, seven weap...