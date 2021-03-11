Kiara Advani talks about superstitions on The Kapil Sharma Show

Kiara Advani graced the sets of Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her new film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav along with director Anees Bazmee.

In conversation with his guests, host Kapil Sharma asked them about superstitions they follow to which Kiara Advani said, “I am not at all superstitious, except for one thing. I believe that till the time I don’t actually sign a film, I don’t tell anyone.”

