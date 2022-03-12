The first autograph is special for any actor. Celebs talk about it and the moment they realised they were stars

The first autograph is special for any actor. Celebs talk about it and the moment they realised they were stars

Aparna Dixit

Eijaz Khan

Pleasant surprise
Eijaz Khan
The time I gave my first autograph was when I was dancing with Salman bhai during a world tour in 2000. I reached Los Angeles and it was the first time for me in the US. There was a crazy bunch of people, who happen to be good friends of mine now, and they wanted my autograph. I wasn’t even an actor then; I was just a dancer. But I was pleasantly surprised that someone wanted my autograph and I was very glad to give it.

Prateik Chaudhary

Selfie zone
Prateik Chaudhary
When I actually entered this industry, autograph ka jamana tab tak chala gaya tha I guess. So, I have never given an autograph but, yes, a selfie definitely. I guess maybe in some mall or while outdoor shooting, I must have clicked a selfie with a fan for the first time. I don’t feel like a star because I feel it’s just a start; still a lot to do, a lot to achieve.

Special feeling
Delnaaz Irani
My first autograph was in Lokhandwala market in Mumbai. At that time, I was doing a show called Ashirwad and my name was Bubbly. I still remember that a group of girls came to me and asked for my autograph. This was around 1998-99 and Ashirwad was among the first shows on Zee TV. It was a bunch of autographs that I gave at one time. The feeling was so special at that time.

Pragati Mehra

Great days
Pragati Mehra
My first autograph was way back in 1998. I just stepped out after watching a film in Delhi and was walking towards the parking lot. A person just approached me and said ‘autograph please’; I was taken back! The feeling was great. Those were the days. Today it’s different. selfie is the new autograph! But autograph had its own charm!

Starry eyes
Aparna Dixit
The first autograph was during my first event when I was doing a show called Kalash. I only had to make an appearance for a day. I took my mom with me and it was during the time of Navratri. I was just expecting to cut a ribbon, but they had made a ‘rath’ for me! It was a divine feeling. After doing Pavitra Rishta, when I did Kalash as the lead, I saw that transformation and got to experience stardom.

 Ajay Singh

Beyond words
Ajay Singh Chaudhary
My first experience was in 2007 when the show Love Story got released. It was a big hit among youngsters. That time, I used to go on my shoots in a bus. So, one day there was this college girl who came to me and asked for autograph. I couldn’t understand what should I write because I never thought that I would give someone an autograph. I asked the girl’s name and wrote something nice for her. 

