Sikandar Kher pens a lovely poem for mom Kirron Kher

Sikandar Kher recently shot an episode with his mother Kirron Kher on India Got’s Talent.

The new promo of the upcoming episode showed Sikandar showering love on his mother with a beautiful note. The actor read out few heartfelt lines he wrote on a photograph featuring his mother, “No words can encapsulate what a mother is. So, I am going to go a different route... going by your acting chops, you and Meryl Streep would have been best buds by now you know because of sitting together ever so often at the Oscars. But then life happened, as it always does, the sneaky little fellow that it is. The little thing in your lap happened which is me.”

He continued, “Everything you stand for and everything you, and just being there even when you’re not it helps me, gives me strength. Someone asked me a few days ago, ‘Sikandar, do you believe in God?’ I thought for a moment and I said, ‘Yes I do, she lives in my mother’...”