Sikhlens: Sikh Arts and Film Festival 2023 screens 20 films from eight countries

Tribune News Service

The fourth edition of Sikhlens: Sikh Arts and Film Festival, 2023 was held at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh on Saturday.

The festival that celebrates Sikh heritage and culture, screened about 20 films. The films were shortlisted from eight countries, namely India, Canada, the US, the UK, Kenya, Pakistan, Malawi and Singapore. Organised by Pinaka Mediaworks and Rolling Frames Entertainment, the festival is supported by the Chandigarh Administration, the Department of Cultural Affairs (U.T), the Government of Canada, and the United Sikh Mission.

Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, in her keynote address talked about the intertwined culture of the UK and India. She further stated, “The culture and the arts connect us in ways that trade and investment don’t.”