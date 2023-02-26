Sikhlens: Sikh Arts and Film Festival 2023 screens 20 films from eight countries

The fourth edition of Sikhlens: Sikh Arts and Film Festival, 2023 was held at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh on Saturday.
The festival that celebrates Sikh heritage and culture, screened about 20 films. The films were shortlisted from eight countries, namely India, Canada, the US, the UK, Kenya, Pakistan, Malawi and Singapore. Organised by Pinaka Mediaworks and Rolling Frames Entertainment, the festival is supported by the Chandigarh Administration, the Department of Cultural Affairs (U.T), the Government of Canada, and the United Sikh Mission.
Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, in her keynote address talked about the intertwined culture of the UK and India. She further stated, “The culture and the arts connect us in ways that trade and investment don’t.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning
Investigators were not satisfied with responses provided by ...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...