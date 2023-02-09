Simaran Kaur has done many TV shows, the last being ‘Aggar Tum Na Ho’. She talks about her journey so far

Your last show was Agar Tum Na Hote. What have you been doing after that?

I wanted to try something new and got some great opportunities. I bagged my first live show anchoring opportunity with Star Sports. I also did three music videos. I also did my first travel show as a host with Zeezest and Zee5, which is currently on air.

Why have you not taken up any daily soap?

I have been doing shows that air on TV, but the only difference is that instead of acting in a daily soap I am working as a host. I’m trying to connect with a different set of audience and adding more people to my fanbase. About daily soaps, I’m looking for the right role, there are some discussions that are on as of now.

What do you have to say about the current scenario of TV?

I think the TV scenario is always evolving, there are always new themes and stories. There are a lot of great shows currently on air.

What do you like more — hosting or working in a daily soap?

I like doing both. In daily soaps, the shooting schedules are long, the script is dynamic and there are always challenges to do different scenes at different locations in a short span of time. Hosting has its own charm.

It is said that social media presence gets you more visibility and work. Do you agree?

Yes! It is important that actors have a good social media following because I think it is the connecting bridge between an actor and audience. You can directly talk to your fans and they feel so happy to get in touch with their favourite actors.

What do you have to say about the growing competition in the industry?

One can get ahead of the competition through hard work, improving acting skills, winning the heart of the audience and a touch of luck. I don’t really believe that one needs to be part of a controversy to be popular.

Being a voice-over artiste as well, how do you manage to give voices to various characters?

I have a good command over both Hindi and English. Clarity in voice and good Hindi diction has really helped me, and made it easy to express emotions during the scenes. All the directors with whom I have worked have appreciated my dialogue delivery.

Valentine’s Day is around the corner. What do you have to say about the portrayal of love in TV shows?

I think Indian audiences love romantic stories with some twist, mystery and pain. Our TV shows feature such love triangles and cover a range of themes, which keeps the audience engaged.