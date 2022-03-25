Jonita Gandhi launches Punjabi single titled Hauli Hauli

The gorgeous Jonita Gandhi rocks in her new Punjabi single titled Hauli Hauli. While Jonita has sung it, the lyrics are by Raj Fatepur and the music by Charanpreet Singh. Shot in the USA and directed by Jay Skilly, the video features Jonita in a grand avatar.

Talking about her experience, Jonita says, “Hauli Hauli is a really special song. It’s been a soulful journey, collaborating with so many talented people to make the track and the video. The emotion behind the song really strikes a chord… I think the feeling of a loved one slowly drifting away is something we can all relate to. And shooting the video was such a memorable time, being amongst friends and colleagues who all share the same vision and drive. A huge shoutout to Jay Skilly and the entire Treehouse team for making this vision come together so seamlessly.”