Singer-actress Ila Arun to challenge Sushmita Sen in Aarya 3

Tribune News Service

Two successful seasons, an International Emmy Award nomination and actress Sushmita Sen’s OTT debut launch vehicle, Aarya, is coming back with its third season. With new challenges as well as enemies, this season sees veteran actress and pop singer Ila Arun join the cast. Stepping into the shoes of Nalini, Ila Arun says, “It’s going to be an interesting outing. Now whether I join hands with Aarya or oppose her, or how long we walk together, is going to intrigue the viewers.”

The 69-year-old Rajasthani folk-pop singer, who has given popular numbers such as Delhi Shahar Mein Maro Ghaghro and Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, has dabbled in the world of acting and singing for nearly four decades, yet her enthusiasm remains intact. “In Aarya 3, both Sushmita Sen’s character Aarya and mine, Nalini, have been through a lot of struggles in the past.”

Ila portrays another strong foil to Sushmita’s character, who wants to expand her transport business along with drug trade. However, Nalini (Ila) is the undisputed queen of the business. “It’s a powerful role that challenged me, as much as I enjoyed it,” adds Arun. OTT has opened up a whole new world and Ila is enjoying the fresh wave of content. She recently played a transgender, Amma, in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Haddi. “It was a different experience, but right now I am all focused on Aarya.”

As for singing, she shares, “I am singing, also doing shows while handling couple of acting projects. Yes acting has taken over singing for a while, but I will continue to sing, dance and act as long as I can.” Aarya, also starring Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao and Geetanjali Kulkarni, has been created, produced, and directed by Ram Madhvani. Its third season will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.