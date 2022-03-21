Singer-composer Vikram Montrose’s latest song Maar Khayegaa from Bachchan Pandey is winning hearts

Sheetal

Composer, singer and songwriter Vikram Montrose’s latest song Maar Khayegaa is the commercial hit from Akshay Kumar’s Friday release Bachchan Pandey.

The composer had earlier delivered hits like Kar Har Maidaan Fateh and Baba Bolta Hai from the film Sanju, and Tera Baap Aaya from Commando 3.

Vikram, who sang his own composition Maar Khayegaa, shares his excitement, “It’s a blessing to be able to sing your own song. I am lucky I got to sing Maar Khayegaa along with Farhad Bhiwandiwala, who is one of the most versatile singers I have ever known. I have learnt so much from him. Before this, I had sung Jai Hind Ki Senaa from Shershaah, which was a tribute to our armed forces and definitely I will be singing more such compositions in future. It’s the best feeling ever.”

Dream team

Saying that Maar Khayegaa’s success is a team effort, he adds, “Our guiding light is Eric Pillai (music producer), who is responsible for making the song sound good. Farhad is brilliant as a singer and lyricist and this is our second song after Tera Baap Aaya. For Maar Khayegaa the brief was from Azeem Dayani who supervised the music. We wanted to create a song as lethal and menacing as Akshay sir’s character in Bachchan Pandey.”

And was he aware that Maar Khaayega would become the poster song of the film? He answers, “I didn’t know that. When I got the brief from Azeem all I knew was that I had to create a song for Bachchan Pandey and what it was all about. And from there on I wanted to create a soundscape that justified every bit of Bachchan Pandey’s madness and did justice to Akshay Sir’s aura.”

While artistes are proud of all their creations, the ones closest to Vikram’s heart are Kar Har Maidan Fateh from Sanju and Ja Hind Ki Senaa from Shershaah.

Vikram’s take on the trends that the music industry has seen so far is, “I feel it’s time for new trends, new styles and new sounds and most importantly, great music. I find it boring if everyone makes the same kind of music and follows the same methods.”

Sanju bond

Sanjay Dutt introduced Vikram to Rajkumar Hirani when Hirani was making the biopic Sanju and that’s how his first song happened. He says, “It’s a very personal bond that I share with him. Sanju sir has always believed in me. He always backed me and pushed me to make my music better. It was Sanju sir who introduced me to Rajkumar Hirani sir and I got an opportunity to be a part of the movie, Sanju. He has always motivated me and introduced me to different genres of music that I didn’t know existed. His inputs really helped with the music I created for Sanju and the music which I am creating right now.”

Punjabi turf

I love Punjabi music like everyone else and my all-time favourite artiste is Gurdas Maan. I love Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s poetry. I am learning the words I don’t understand to do justice to the songs. There are a few Punjabi songs which will be released soon. These songs are very different in there treatment and I hope it will get the love of people.” Vikram plans to visit Amritsar very soon. “As my wife is a Punjabi, I have a special connection with Punjab,” he says.