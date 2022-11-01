Singer Darshan Raval treated fans with a new track, ‘Tum Mere’, recently. He talks about it and his journey so far

How and when did you conceive Tum Mere?

I conceived this track three years back. It started with a line Tum Mere Gale Lag Jao Mein Sare Dard Bhula Dunga. It was an unofficial, unedited song which I sang and posted on social media.

Why did it take so long to come up with the final version?

When you know that people have expectations from you, it takes time. I released this song on my birthday and it is a return gift to my fans.

Who is your real tum mere?

Tum mere would definitely be my fans. I always like to meet and hug them.

Your music videos are chartbusters; what is the secret?

Don’t know about the secret, but, yes, I make my music with lot of love and emotions. I have always felt a good music video is a combination of an artist’s contribution and listener’s time.

Music videos have become very popular post Covid. Do you feel quantity is taking over quality?

Post Covid, the creative energy is more and more music videos are coming up. To me, quality always comes first.

What are the things you check before coming up with your own music video?

The first and foremost is whether the audio and visuals are gelling. That’s the key to a good song.

From TV show India’s Raw Star till now, how do you see your journey?

My journey has been magical. I am full of gratitude, as without my fans I would not have reached this far.

Will you consider acting some day?

I have never thought of acting. But I love to act for my music videos, as I enjoy that.

With over 15 million followers on social media, what kind of responsibility do you feel towards them?

Spreading love is my motto. Sometimes there is too much of negativity on social media. If my music can bring positivity in people’s lives, I will be the happiest.

What do you do in your ‘me’ time?

I spend time with my family and explore new places.