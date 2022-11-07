Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at 34

ANI

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead on Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed the opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series House of Carters.

Meanwhile, Carter’s fiancé, Melanie Martin, has sought privacy. “We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated ,” Martin said in a statement.

Carter opened for the Backstreet Boys tour in 1997; the same year his gold-selling debut album was released. He reached triple-platinum status with his sophomore album, 2000’s Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), which produced hits, including the title song and I Want Candy. His videos received regular airplay on Disney and Nickelodeon. The singer earned acting credits through his appearance on television shows including Lizzie McGuire. He starred alongside his brother, Nick, and their siblings B.J., Leslie and Angel Carter, on the E! unscripted series House of Carters in 2006. In 2009, he appeared on the ABC competition show Dancing With The Stars, finishing in fifth place with partner Karina Smirnoff. He was also featured on the Food Network cooking show Rachel vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off in 2012. In 2017, Carter opened up about his substance abuse on an episode of The Doctors. He was in rehab that same year after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He checked himself in for treatment on a few occasions in an effort to regain custody of his son Prince.

Carter’s fifth and final studio album, Love, was released in 2018. AP

Comedy writer David Davis is no more

Comedy writer David Davis, who co-created the indelible ensemble comedies The Bob Newhart Show and Taxi, passed away at 86 on November 4 in Los Angeles. His death was confirmed on Saturday by his daughter, Samantha Davis-Friedman. Along with contributing to the creation of two sitcoms that are in the Hall of Fame, Davis wrote for The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rhoda. Following his retirement from writing in 1979, Davis served as a consultant on a number of TV and movie productions, including the ABC TV series Phenom; renowned films like 1987’s Broadcast News and the 1983 Oscar-winning Terms of Endearment. Davis, who was born in Brooklyn in 1936, began his career in television as a script supervisor on comedies like The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis and the Gilligan’s Island pilot in the early 1960s.