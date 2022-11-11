 Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad does not believe in giving into trends; he loves to write intuitively : The Tribune India

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad does not believe in giving into trends; he loves to write intuitively

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad does not believe in giving into trends; he loves to write intuitively


Sheetal

Life is a movie when his songs are on. Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is the man behind the successful song, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in Baar Baar Dekho, but it’s his compositions that demand a sure-shot place in your ‘Baar Baar Suno’ playlist.

Kasoor, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Cold/Mess, Tum Jab Paas and Tere Hi Hum are some of his most loved songs as per song streaming app Spotify. With every album of his, Prateek has managed to keep his listeners hooked. After his 2022 album, The Way That Lovers Do tour in the US and Europe, he is travelling in 15 cities in India. We manage to have a quick chat ahead of his live performance here in Chandigarh tonight at Forest Hill Golf and Country Club, Mohali.

When did you last visit Chandigarh?

I haven’t performed in Chandigarh for quite a while. I am very excited to be performing here. I was in City Beautiful in 2019 during the Supermoon Winter tour. Also, this one is going to be the my biggest show in Chandigarh.

How does it feel to see a huge crowd coming to listen to you, especially after Covid?

Playing to a large audience is always fun. Although, the pandemic did put a stop to shows, I didn’t take it very hard. I was touring a lot in 2019 and despite Covid, I got a good break. It was relaxing to be at one place and not travel. But after a while, it became uninspiring. The biggest challenge for me was that I couldn’t really write. I wasn’t very productive during that period, and it really got to me. But it is what it is. Cést La vie!

Is there any particular lesson that shaped your artistic journey?

I just stuck to my guns. I continue to believe in myself and the kind of music I make. There are a lot of times, especially early on, when people would tell you to try this or that or something that’s trendy. On the contrary, I stayed true to myself.

Take us through your song-writing process...

I don’t think about things, subjects and issues to write about it. I just kind of write songs. It’s very ‘stream of consciousness’ kind of process for me; very intuitive.

Are you a compulsive writer?

It’s a bit of both. I am a compulsive yet a carefree writer. I have phases. If I am not writing for a while, like few months, then I might put a schedule to it for one or two hours to push myself. But, sometimes I am just free-flowing and naturally writing each day and then I stop putting a schedule.

You have been in the music scene since 2011, and you have done more independent gigs than film music. Is it a conscious decision?

There are only three film songs that I have actually written — Kho Gaye Hum Kahan for Baar Baar Dekho and Saansein and Kadam for Karwaan. Other songs were my existing releases which found their way into films.I am not opposed to the idea of doing film music, but I started doing independent music first. It all happened when I uploaded songs and then they got popular and film projects starting coming to me. I am open to it and I like writing for films.

Do you have any plans to extend yourself beyond music?

No, not really. I will stick to doing music, which I love. Apart from independent gigs and few film songs, I also sometimes work on smaller projects like TV shows, web series and for couple of ads and brands.

Does Prateek Kuhad listen to rap? Your go-to playlist looks like...

I listen to a lot of rap and hip hop. Also, pop music, indie stuff like indie folk music or bands and old folk music. I think all kind of music comes under my playlist.

Which artiste was the biggest influence while growing up?

There are many, but I think one of the firsts during high school days was John Mayor. I still love and listen to him and he is one of my favourite song-writers out there.

Do you think music streaming platforms have spoilt us?

I am on all the music streaming platforms, be it Spotify, Apple Music or good old YouTube. We are spoilt for choice now and there’s so much to listen to that you get confused. But then, that is any day better than having limited options. Earlier, we could listen to what we had and be happy and content with it.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'Salt on wounds of Sikhs', says BJP after Congress names Jagdish Tytler on Delhi poll panel

2
Punjab

Out on bail, Dera Sacha Sauda follower shot in Kotkapura

3
Sports

T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat

4
Trending

When Shoaib Malik's response on Sania Mirza surprised Waqar Younis and he quipped 'what sort of husband are you'? Read to know more

5
Diaspora

India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official

6
Punjab

Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

7
Sports

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik separation: Sania's cryptic posts add fuel to divorce rumours

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

The loss of a companion

9
Chandigarh

Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh seized at Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

10
Nation

About 2,500 global exhibitors to take part in India International Trade Fair from Nov 14-27

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

Supreme Court orders release of convicts Nalini, Ravichandran serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran

Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre

Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre

The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...

Supreme Court extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found on Gyanvapi premises

Supreme Court extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found on Gyanvapi premises

Allows Hindu parties to move application before Varanasi dis...

Delhi Police arrest 3 suspects in Dera follower murder case, including 2 teenage Haryana boys

2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case

The family is yet to cremate the body

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...


Cities

View All

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Suri murder: Suspect’s kin seek protection

'Handicrafts remind us of our rich heritage'

Low-cost machinery, incentives can help fight problem of stubble-burning, say experts

Man steals car on pretext of test drive

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

UT Admn in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Chandigarh Administration in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Canadian, British Missions host ceremony on Remembrance Day

High cost, leasehold tag ail shopping complex; over 100 units lying vacant

No ambulance, Dera Bassi couple ferry son in cart

Major reshuffle in Chandigarh

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls

Delhi vs Centre: Supreme Court refuses to ask Centre to respond to 'political' affidavit of AAP govt

As Delhi's air quality improves, Centre's panel likely to review curbs

Couple dies by suicide, losses in biz suspected

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Health Dept inspects Jalandhar eateries for trans-fatty acids in food items

Operators for tubewells: F&CC meeting fails to reach consensus

Jalandhar: UID number plate project reviewed

LPU Chancellor addresses Oxford students, faculty

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

With 10 deaths, dist becomes swine flu hotspot

Man gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing boy

2 more contract virus in district

3 dupe bizman of Rs 15.77 lakh

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

Will get Punjabi varsity out of fiscal crisis: FM

Modi College pugilists win inter-college meet

Litigants suffer as lawyers shun work for T20 WC match