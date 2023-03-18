Singer Taylor Swift has dropped four unreleased songs on the first night of her Eras Tour. Three of the songs are part of Swift's massive re-recording undertaking, and one is a never officially released track that was written during the Lover era.
The singer made the announcement on her Instagram story, writing: "In celebration of The Eras Tour I'm releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight." The tracks include Eyes Open, Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White), If This Was a Movie and All of the Girls You Loved Before. — IANS
