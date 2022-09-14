The second episode of Bumble’s popular series Dating These Nights stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, who spills the beans on dating in the 30s. The episode drops on Bumble’s YouTube channel on September 15, 2022. In the second episode of Dating These Nights, Shriya Pilgaonkar shares, “In your 30s, you are not single, you are unmarried.” She feels there is external pressure and unnecessary jibes coming at women when they reach a certain age.

Today, modern relationships are more mature. According to Shriya, “You are also seeing all kinds of relationships. I have a friend who got divorced a couple of years back, but is genuinely very close friends with her ex-husband. By this time, you should have a career, money in your bank, a marriage, a child and often you end up questioning yourself because maybe you are not following this momentum. But I think it’s better to take your time with it rather than everything collapsing eventually.”