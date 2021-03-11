Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover open up on the six years of their wedding

Saturday (April 30) happened to be the sixth wedding anniversary of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. The couple’s ‘Monkey Wedding’ took over the internet and how! Talking about their six-year-long marriage, Bipasha Basu says, “I count myself lucky to be married to my best friend. Karan is everything I have ever wanted in a partner and more. These six years have felt like six months with him. Time flies when you’re having a great time and that’s what our marriage is.”

Karan Singh Grover adds, “Bipasha is my perfect partner-in-crime. Not only is she fun, practical, hard-working and drop-dead gorgeous, but she has her head on her shoulders. We balance each other out and this is what I enjoy the most about our marriage. We look for ways to help each other grow and prosper. Can’t believe it’s already been six years to our marriage.”