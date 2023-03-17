On World Sleep Day today, popular TV stars urge people to control their screen time and maintain proper sleep schedules

Spiritually recharging

Aditi Shetty

Sleep for me is essential and I get spiritually recharged when I get a good eight-hour sleep. If I don’t get my minimum hours of sleep, I can be irritable and have mood swings. Being an actor, sometimes due to shoot schedules, I get little sleep. But I make sure I compensate for it on my off days. Less screen time before you go to bed and meditation before sleeping really helps relax the body.

Rahul Bhatia

Peaceful way

Aadesh Chaudhary

Well, we generally get less sleep if we are doing daily soaps. But I try to have sound sleep for as many hours as I get. It’s mostly six-eight hours for me. I have my own way of going to sleep. I play songs or sometimes mantras, which help me get really peaceful sleep.

Avoid distractions

Sleep deprivation is a serious and largely neglected issue. Inadequate sleep also leads to inefficiency at work and loss of productivity. I get to sleep for four-five hours because of work. Keep your sleeping environment clean, dark and quiet. Avoid distractions such as electronic devices, mobiles, televisions and tablets. Exercising regularly and avoiding energy drinks help as well.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Meditation is the way

Anshuman Chaturvedi

It’s our lifestyle that is the problem. Staying awake till late at night has become the norm. Gadgets have taken over our lives. When we are not doing anything, we are surfing social media. This intrusion has killed the emotional aspect of our lives and the majority of us are not in good health. Remember, we don’t control life, we just navigate through it. I meditate and surrender to God to stay calm. Sleep is not an issue in my case.

Deep breathing

I try to get seven hours of sleep, as I believe that minimum seven-eight hours of sleep is very important for your mental and physical health. Some people who manage with four hours of sleep are playing with their health. For a good night’s sleep, my top priority is five minutes of deep breathing.