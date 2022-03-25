Lakme Fashion Week is back with a complete physical runway post pandemic

PTI

Lakme Fashion Week 2022, which kick-started on Wednesday (March 23) in Delhi, marked the return of a complete physical runway. The five-day long fashion extravaganza saw designers such as Shantanu & Nikhil, Varun Bahl, Samant Chauhan, JJ Valaya and others showcased their collection on Day 1.

Actor-author Soha Ali Khan, who turned showstopper for an INIFD fashion design student on Wednesday, said she had a great time collaborating with the budding designer for the INIFD Launchpad at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week here. She paired an ivory white off-shoulder corset top with a beige and pink two-layer tulle skirt.

Going boho

Mrunal Thakur turned showstopper for JJ Valaya, who ended Day 1 of the festival on a high. Valaya showed his Rumeli collection. —