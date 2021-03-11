Somy Ali will be back on screen with docu-series ‘Fight or Flight’, which will premiere on Discovery+ on May 26. Here’s a chit-chat with the actress

We haven’t seen you on screen since long. What’s keeping you busy?

I quit acting in 1999 and went back to the US to complete my education. My NGO, No More Tears, has kept me consistently busy for the past 15 years. It’s my purpose of life to help those in need.

You are making a comeback with Fight or Flight. What motivated you to face the camera again?

This is an intense docu-series that follows the work my NGO does. With Discovery+, I now have an international platform that puts the spotlight on what victims of domestic violence and human trafficking experience. Sharing my journey has been extremely cathartic, and this is perhaps the most liberated I have ever felt. My purpose in life is to save as many lives as possible and I hope through this docu-series, more victims will understand that they are not alone.

How was the experience of shooting after years?

It was uncomfortable for about the first week; suddenly there were cameras everywhere that weren’t there the day before, documenting your every move, every call, meeting, and of course, every rescue. But it was interesting how quickly I got used to it.

Where did you shoot and for how many months?

My NGO is based out of Miami, so that is where it was shot. Depending on my caseload, call times varied from 8 am to 10 am each day, and the cameras followed me for about 12 hours daily for three months.

Indian cinema has grown by leaps and bounds; any comments?

Hindi cinema has significantly evolved and there is an absolute progression when it comes to female actresses. There is no way we would witness a script catering more to the leading lady than the male actor a decade ago. Actresses are no longer just there for glamour.

Who is your favourite Bollywood actor?

It’s definitely the superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He has been amazing in DDLJ, Swades, Pardes and Khabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Also, my all-time favourite is Rajesh Khanna. When I watch videos of his songs, it takes me back to childhood.

Talking about films, which actor would you like to make a comeback with?

I would like to make a comeback in a film or OTT project with a substantial script. The actor is not relevant. It’s the character and the story that makes something worth watching.

What type of roles are you looking forward to now?

I will be definitely tempted if the role is female-oriented, not fluff, but a script with a message on any important topic. I would like to play a role where various shades of women are depicted in a pragmatic manner.