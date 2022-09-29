Sonakshi Sinha completes shoot of 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness'

Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming thriller, Nikita Roy And The Book of Darkness’ has piqued the curiosity of the audience ever since its launch. Be it its unusual title, the cast or its intriguing genre, the film is hitting all the right notes. The film went on floors in London and was shot across the British capital and other parts of the UK. The film stars Sonakshi, alongside Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles. It marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi’s brother Kussh Sinha.

Now we hear that the makers packed their movie well before the stipulated schedule ended. The film had a 40-day schedule in London, but was wrapped in a record time of 35 days! Says Sonakshi, “It was a great shoot and a very special one for me, as I got to star in my brother’s first film. The fine ensemble cast of the film inspired me to do better. It was my first time working with Paresh ji and what an honour to share screen space with him! The shoot was challenging and thus so much more enjoyable. I had a great time shooting with this unit.” — TMS