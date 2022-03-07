Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble

Sonakshi Sinha has apparently landed in legal trouble after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in a 2019 fraud case.

The actress was accused of not attending an event in Delhi for which she was allegedly given an advance payment of around Rs 37 lakh.

As per the reports, Sonakshi was supposed to be the chief guest at an event in Delhi. However, she failed to attend it.The reports further state that event organiser Pramod Sharma, a resident of Morabad’s Katghar Police Station area, had filed the fraud case after Sonakshi did not return several calls made to her regarding the payment.

Sonakshi had reportedly come to Moradabad to document her statement in this case. But later, due to her continuous absence, the court has now issued a warrant against her. Meanwhile, in 2019, Sonakshi had released a statement and dismissed all these allegations. The statement read, “Sonakshi was approached by the event organisers in Delhi to attend an event. However, despite repeated reminders, the organiser failed to make the payments to Sonakshi before the event as contracted. The tickets to Delhi were not in order/as were agreed, the organiser also didn’t send return tickets for Sonakshi and her team, despite knowing that she had a shoot the next morning after the event.”