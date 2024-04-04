Sonakshi Sinha steals the show in Bhansali’s ‘Tilasmi Bahein’ from ‘Heeramandi’

The second song of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, titled Tilasmi Bahein, is now out.
Composed by the director-creator himself, the song features Sonakshi Sinha in her most ethereal avatar yet. The song, composed by the maestro Bhansali himself and sung by the enchanting Sharmistha Chatterjee, promises to be a visual and auditory treat for fans.
In the mesmerising music video, Sinha’s portrayal of the courtesan Fareedan is nothing short of captivating. Dressed in a resplendent beige sequin sari, Sinha exudes allure and charisma as she enchants viewers with her dance, filmed in one continuous take.
The song offers a tantalising glimpse into the lavish and mysterious world of Heeramandi, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating more.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Senior US treasury officials to urge India to maintain implementation of Russian oil price cap
In 2023, Russia had emerged as India's top oil supplier
Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT
Petitioners want 100% cross-verification during Lok Sabha el...