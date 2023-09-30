Song of adventure

Singer Vismay Patel’s latest release Malang is an anthem for those who live life on the edge and dare to explore the uncharted territories of the world.

Malang is an infectious and energetic travel song that encapsulates the thrill and excitement of embarking on adventures in far-flung places. With its soothing beat and catchy opening melody, the song takes listeners on an exhilarating musical journey from the very first note.

Says Vismay, “My association with IndieA has been a great example of a powerful partnership and a successful collaboration. As I release my second track with the team, I hope my music travels the world and reaches the ones looking for comfort in dealing with challenging situations.”