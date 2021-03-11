Sonnalli Seygall Covid-positive

Pyaar Ka Punchnama-fame Sonnalli Seygall has announced on social media that she has tested Covid-positive. She wrote, “Finally, after two years I have contracted the virus. I am isolating and recovering.” TMS
