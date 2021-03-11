SonyLIV has unveiled the teaser for the much-awaited second season of Rocket Boys

As the country came together to celebrate its 75th year of independence, SonyLIV unveiled the teaser for the much-awaited second season of Rocket Boys. The teaser opens with a look at the historic nuclear test in Pokhran in 1974, which marked India’s entry into the exclusive nuclear club. The narration read: “India will not be threatened. Not anymore. We are prepared to take any action necessary,” followed by a text on screen that read: “After this day, no one will dare to challenge the sovereignty of India.”

The show features an ensemble star cast, including Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Saba Azad. However, the release date has not been announced yet. Jim and Ishwak play the roles of Dr Bhabha and Dr Sarabhai, respectively, in the show.