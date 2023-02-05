Soon, 'Jab We Matched'

Stories about romance have a special aura to them; they never cease to amaze with their innocence and purity. Amazon miniTV brings a fresh take on romance with Jab We Matched, which will be releasing soon. The show explores four unique stories around dating and each showcases an unexpected turn of events, which will leave the audience guessing. The four episodes are titled Dating Algorithm, Jalkukde, Sirf Ek Date and Formula Sheet.

Jab We Matched is helmed by Srinivas Sunderrajan, written by Neil Chitnis, Amri Paul, Bhavya Raj and Ritu Mago. The show presents four episodes featuring popular faces, including Abhishek Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Mayur, Shivangi Joshi, Jasmin Bhasin and Ravathi Pillai. The show teases each narrative with a unique climax keeping the audience hooked and engaged till the end.

Sharanya Rajgopal, show creator and studio head TTT, said, “From the very inception of Jab We Matched, we at Studio TTT believed it would be a roller-coaster ride. Watching it come alive with a talented set of actors and a great team, helmed by our incredible director Srinivas Sunderrajan, has been thrilling. We are certain the show will connect with the audiences, leaving them wanting for more.”