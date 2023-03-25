Soon, Vertigo remake

PTI

Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 classic Vertigo is getting a remake with Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr circling the lead role. Dtudio Paramount Pictures has acquired the rights for the remake, which would be produced by Downey Jr and his wife Susan Downey through their banner, Team Downey.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will pen the script for the project. The original psychological thriller starred Jimmy Stewart as John ‘Scottie’ Ferguson, a police detective who has retired because an incident in the line of duty has caused him to develop acrophobia (an extreme fear of heights) and vertigo, a false sense of rotational movement.

The remake will also be produced by John Davis and John Fox via Davis Entertainment.