Soon, Vertigo remake

Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 classic Vertigo is getting a remake with Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr circling the lead role. Dtudio Paramount Pictures has acquired the rights for the remake, which would be produced by Downey Jr and his wife Susan Downey through their banner, Team Downey.
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will pen the script for the project. The original psychological thriller starred Jimmy Stewart as John ‘Scottie’ Ferguson, a police detective who has retired because an incident in the line of duty has caused him to develop acrophobia (an extreme fear of heights) and vertigo, a false sense of rotational movement.
The remake will also be produced by John Davis and John Fox via Davis Entertainment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed
Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...
Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...