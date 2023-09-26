Soundous Moufakir eliminated from KKK 13

IANS

The Moroccan model Soundous Moufakir, who has got eliminated from the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, called it a roller coaster ride.

The competition in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is getting intense with every episode as the khiladis are outperforming themselves.

In its Challenger’s Week, the contestants were seen fighting tooth and nail against ex-contestant and challenger Divyanka Tripathi to ensure they don’t land in the elimination round.

The last week witnessed daredevils Nyrraa M Banerji and Soundous competing against each other in pulling off one of the longest stunts of this edition. The two had to brave their fear of water, height, and electric shock for 40 minutes. Despite giving her best, Soundous lost the stunt to Nyrraa.

Her phobia of rats and electric shock was triggered throughout the season, but she got over it with the support of the other contestants and action maestro Rohit Shetty.

Talking about her elimination, she said, “Being part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has truly been a roller coaster ride for me. No matter how intense the situation became, I never backed down from any stunt, and I’m proud that I didn’t lose to my fears.”

Soundous, who was also a part of dating reality show Splitsvilla shared, “Conquering my fear of rats and electric shocks was a remarkable personal achievement. It was not at all easy to find strength during those challenging moments. The friends I made during this show will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 airs on Colors.