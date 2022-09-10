On World Suicide Prevention Day, celeb talk about the importance of mental health

The World Suicide Prevention Day is marked every year on September 10 to create awareness about suicides. The idea is to spread positivity, give people hope and courage to face different issues in life. Over the years, filmmakers have tried portraying the after-effects of suicide in films and shows. The list includes movies such as 3 Idiots, Chhichhore, Masaan, Peepli Live, A Star Is Born, Bhoomi, and shows like 13 Reasons Why and Elite, to name a few. Celebs share their thoughts…

Family support: Gaurav Singh

As human beings, we have become quite insensitive and are just chasing materialistic things. It is important to take care of your mental health as much as physical. Personally, I’ve had both ups and downs, but I have consciously focused on my mental health. And this would not have been possible without the strong support I have in the form of friends and family.

Go with the flow: Shehzada Dhami

I have never experienced suicidal thoughts. I would just like to say that one shouldn’t take stress about anything, you have to deal with the situations patiently and go with the flow. To stop such lingering thoughts, you should be around people who make you the happiest and if you are dealing with problems, then it should be discussed with your near and dear ones, as you need their help to find a solution.

Good people matter: Mrunal Jain

People who matter have always been a part of my life. My mom and father have brought me up well and I live with them. Joint family surely keeps you sane. One must have few good people in life and that too just a call away. Having a good mentor or a best friend around is also a good idea.

Safe place: Mitu

We should address mental health issues seriously, reach out to people to just make sure they know that someone is there for them. There should be safe places for people to share their true feelings, emotions and thoughts without the fear of being judged or misunderstood. This ‘safe place’ can be a person or people or a group.

