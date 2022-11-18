MTV Nishedh Season 2 on it way

Viacom18 and MTV Staying Alive Foundation are back with the second season of MTV Nishedh, featuring new generation actors. The 10-episode series will premiere on November 19, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on MTV and at all times on Voot. Viewers can also catch the episodes 24 hours later on MTV Fully Faltoo. The slice-of-life episodic series will offer a dose of romance, drama and humour, with underlying messages.

The sequel introduces Asheema Vardaan as Inaaya, Aaryan Tandon as Pankaj, Anusubdha Bhagat as Hina, Rrama Sharma as Sushmita, Sachin Vidrohi as Ajay, Aanchal Goswami as Prerna, and Chitransh Raj as Mehul. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor said at the launch, “There is no bigger power than acceptance and speaking up. I am glad to be associated with MTV Nishedh Season 2 and completely resonate with its idea of Khul Ke Bol. For a young, curious mind, a show like MTV Nishedh Season 2 sets in motion the cycle of asking difficult questions.”