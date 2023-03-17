 In Chandigarh, actors Kriti Sanon and Siddhant Chaturvedi profess their love for all that the City Beautiful stands for : The Tribune India

In Chandigarh for an event, Kriti Sanon and Siddhant Chaturvedi were excited to catch the vibe of the City Beautiful. The Bhediya actress last visited Punjab ahead of the release of her film Shehzada and celebrated Lohri in Jalandhar. On the other hand, Siddhant calls the city his pit-stop before he goes to the Himachal hills, where he often finds himself with friends.

I love connecting with my fans...No matter the stardom, I will always be a Delhi girl at heart.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti, who will be seen alongside Prabhas in epic-mythology film, Adipurush, is doing a lot more than acting, as she performed recently at the opening ceremony of Women’s Premiere League cricket in Mumbai. In her personal life, she finds happiness in writing poetry for her Instagram fans, posting her beauty regime on her YouTube channel and professing her love for baking with #KriticalBaking. She says, “I love connecting with my fans and this is one way to give them a peek into my life. No matter the stardom, I will always be a Delhi girl at heart. Even if one person connects to that through my YouTube channel or my posts on social media, I would be happier.” The doting sister, who was seen at the screening event of Nupur Sanon’s digital debut series, Pop Koun, says her family keeps her grounded.

Kriti is awaiting the release of two of her projects, Adipurush and Ganpath, the dates for which have been pushed many times. But it doesn’t dampen her excitement. She says, “It gives you a breather to concentrate on other things or sometimes doing nothing.” The actress is also looking forward to working in women-led film The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

Poetic journey

As for Siddhant, after acting, it’s poetry that he connects to and he completely denies that it’s an offshoot of his debut role in Gully Boy. In fact, the actor wrote a few lines for the film as well. He shares, “I have been writing poetry way before Gully Boy happened. I enjoy it more than rapping. I would never say I can be a rapper or I want to be. All I do is write poetry, if it can be transformed into rap with some added swag...Why not! I write on my alternate page on Instagram called @SiddyChats.”

When it comes to selecting the right project, the actor says, “I always go for something with a different edge to what I have played so far. Only sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. After succeeding with my first venture, there was a danger of getting typecast, but I am glad that none of my projects have been repetitive.”

Siddhant, who has done three OTT projects till date with Gehraiyaan becoming direct-to-OTT film release of 2022, loves to work on the big screen more. “Being from a theatre background and now doing films, medium is never a priority. I am really excited about my two projects Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Yudhra. I hope both will release this year. In fact, the former is about a relevant topic on social media and questions what the digital age is leading us to.”

Chandigarh diaries

While food remains the common topic for Siddhant and Kriti, when talking of Chandigarh the latter has shot for two films around the city. She, in fact, has the fair idea of gedi route as her Raabta co-star Varun Sharma took her for a ride. Whereas Siddhant mentions how he stayed here last time for one day on his way to Dharamshala. The actor confesses that he would sure want to live for more days in tricity for it offers peace, greenery and helps you reset yourself for living in Mumbai.

