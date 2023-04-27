Splitsvilla 14 winner Soundous Moufakir joins Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Get ready for an adrenaline-packed ride as India’s favourite stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, makes a roaring comeback with its 13th edition. Brace yourself for a nail-biting adventure as daredevil contestants from all walks of life are about to face their worst phobias head-on.

And, joining the fray is the winner of Splitsvilla 14 and participant of Roadies 18, Soundous Moufakir.

Excited to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Soundous says, “I think my entire life has been a preparation for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. This show has captured some of the most epic conquests of fear. My journey in Splitsvilla and Roadies has taught me lessons that will come in handy during my stint on this show. I can’t wait to get on this heart-pumping ride with the other daredevils.”