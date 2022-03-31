Spontaneity is my strength, says Marathi actress Vallari Viraj

Why did you choose to be an actor?

I used to do theatre in college and the fact that I could be someone else on screen fascinated me.

What was the reaction of your family?

I decided to become an actor at the age of 18 or 19 and my family was more than supportive towards it.

You are a known Marathi actress; how does it feel when you make debut on Hindi television?

I think I am an actor and language should not matter. But the reach of Hindi television is huge and I am happy to be able to reach out to such a large audience.

Why did you choose this historical show for your Hindi debut?

I always wanted to be a part of a historical show and when this opportunity came, I was more than happy to accept it.

Tell us about your role in Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

My character Parvati is Khanderao’s second wife. This is a positive character. As it is my first Hindi show, I am quite excited.

How did you prepare for the role?

I first try to understand the background of the character starting from the era, age, family background, etc. Research is very important to get into the skin of the role that you are playing.

How important is developing a personal style when it comes to acting?

I feel more than style it is important to understand the character and try to make it believable. Other than this, everybody has their own way of approaching the character which makes the actor unique.

Describe your most challenging role to date.

I think Parvati in Punyashlok Ahilyabai is a very challenging role. As I am a modern girl, who is full of ambition and confidence, whereas Parvati is a girl with small dreams and a very controlled mindset.

Where do you see your career in five years from now?

I wish to do more challenging roles. Not only on television but on various platforms.

What is your strength as an actor?

I think my spontaneity is my strength.

What, according to you is the mantra of success?

Hard work and persistence. Being talented is not enough.