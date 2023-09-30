Spooky stuff!: Singer Cardi B says she’s tormented by a ghost

IANS

Rapper Cardi B doesn’t feel at peace despite living in a luxurious mansion. She claims to have been tormented by a ‘pervert ghost’ in the house. On September 26, the Grammy winner ended her social media break and went on Instagram Live to detail her scary encounter with the spirit. “I go and take a shower, and I get out the shower and go lay on my bed. I start hearing like a fly sound. I haven’t been able to find the… fly,” she shared.

Cardi said: “I told my driver to get one of those things you kill the fly with, the spatula to kill the fly. I don’t see the… fly. Then I start hearing this sound in the hallway. It sounds like somebody’s on the phone. I call the security guard to tell the other security guard that’s guarding the house outside to come in the house to hear the sound. Tell me how the sound is gone. It’s gone out of nowhere. All I’m saying is that there’s a ghost or spirit in this house...”

