‘Spread love, not hate,’ says Urmila Matondkar

Actor Urmila Matondkar shared an inspirational post on her Instagram handle on Saturday. The Rangeela actor dropped a picture of herself and in the captions she wrote, “Dance like no one is watching but more importantly Love as Everyone Matters... at the end of it love will sail you through the challenges of life not hatred and grudges.”

Urmila looked gorgeous as she wore an off-shoulder black dress. She paired it with matching heels. The Judaai actor opted for soft makeup look and left her curly hair untied. The actor’s fans chimed in the comments section as soon as the picture was uploaded. A fan wrote, “My favourite.” Another commented, “Urmila U R Looking Beautiful.”

Urmila who married Mohsin Akhtar Mir, a Kashmir-based businessman in 2016 in a low-key ceremony, had entered the film industry as a child artist. Like the other 90s actresses, Urmila is set to debut on the OTT platform. Helmed by Saurabh Varma, the series Tiwari is said to be a thriller, based on an emotional mother-daughter story. In the poster of the series, Urmila could be seen with a rustic look, with injury marks on her body and white cloth tied to her hand. The series is now in pre-production.