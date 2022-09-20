Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu to play leads in Code Name: Tiranga

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu are all set to play lead in upcoming film ‘Code Name: Tiranga’. This is the first time the two actors have been paired opposite each other in a project. An espionage action thriller, Code Name: Tiranga is the story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation. Parineeti Chopra will be playing a RAW agent who is on an exhilarating journey across many countries. While Hardy Sandhu, who is an established and sought-after singer, will surprise the audience with his acting prowess.

The film has been written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. He says, “I am glad to announce my next film Code Name: Tiranga, which is set to release in cinemas on October 14. I hope the audiences enjoy this action entertainer.” — TMS

