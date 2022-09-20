Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu to play leads in Code Name: Tiranga

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu are all set to play lead in upcoming film ‘Code Name: Tiranga’. This is the first time the two actors have been paired opposite each other in a project. An espionage action thriller, Code Name: Tiranga is the story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation. Parineeti Chopra will be playing a RAW agent who is on an exhilarating journey across many countries. While Hardy Sandhu, who is an established and sought-after singer, will surprise the audience with his acting prowess.
The film has been written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. He says, “I am glad to announce my next film Code Name: Tiranga, which is set to release in cinemas on October 14. I hope the audiences enjoy this action entertainer.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...