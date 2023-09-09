Spy Ops

Netflix

In this intense political documentary, intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, missions and coups carried out by covert agents. It features one-on-one interviews with real officials, and spies from major intelligence agencies around the world, including MI6, Mossad and DIA.

I Am Groot Season 2

Disney+Hotstar

A spin-off of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise, the second season focuses on Marvel’s troublemaking little twig, Groot. Once again, Vin Diesel has given the voice for the titular character. Baby Groot interacts with kaleidoscopic creatures and environments. The events take place in between the first two parts of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ films.

Jailer

Prime Video

After a hugely successful outing in theatres in August, Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil film ‘Jailer’ will be entertaining the OTT audience. Rajinikanth plays Muthuvel Pandian, a retired police officer, who seeks justice after his son, ACP Arjun, is presumed dead in the field. Directed by Nelson Dilikumar, it happens to be Rajinikanth’s 169th film.

A Time Called You

Netflix

The romantic mystery K-drama is based on the Taiwanese series, ‘Some Day or One Day’. The plot revolves around Jun Hee, who is grieving the loss of her boyfriend, who died a year ago. She unexpectedly travels back in time to 1998 and encounters Si Heon, who bears a striking resemblance to her departed love. It stars Jeon Yeo-been, Ahn Hyo-seop and Kang Hoon.