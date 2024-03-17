Squid Game actor O Yeong-Su convicted of sexual misconduct

Actor O Yeong-Su, best known for his role in Squid Game, has been convicted of sexual misconduct over allegations that he hugged and kissed a woman on the cheek against her wishes.
O was sentenced to up to eight months in prison, suspended for two years by the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court, Deadline reported, citing information from Korean reports.
The 79-year-old was charged in 2022 over allegations that he hugged a woman and kissed her on the cheek in 2017. However, he denied the charges.
After leaving the court on Friday, he told reporters that he would appeal the ruling, which included attending a 40-hour sexual offender treatment programme.
O has previously said he held the woman’s hand to guide her around a lake. “I apologised because (the person) said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...