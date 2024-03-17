Squid Game actor O Yeong-Su convicted of sexual misconduct

ANI

Actor O Yeong-Su, best known for his role in Squid Game, has been convicted of sexual misconduct over allegations that he hugged and kissed a woman on the cheek against her wishes.

O was sentenced to up to eight months in prison, suspended for two years by the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court, Deadline reported, citing information from Korean reports.

The 79-year-old was charged in 2022 over allegations that he hugged a woman and kissed her on the cheek in 2017. However, he denied the charges.

After leaving the court on Friday, he told reporters that he would appeal the ruling, which included attending a 40-hour sexual offender treatment programme.

O has previously said he held the woman’s hand to guide her around a lake. “I apologised because (the person) said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges,” he said.