Sreejita joins Shaitani Rasmein

Star Bharat’s Shaitani Rasmein has kept the viewers hooked to their television screens with its screenplay and amazing twists. Now, talented actress Sreejita De is set to join its ensemble cast. Known for her versatile performances, Dey brings her captivating presence to the screen in her portrayal of the intriguing character, Chaya Dayan.

“I’ve previously portrayed a chudail, but this marks my first time as a dayan! I have a strong affinity for supernatural dramas due to the ability to fly and wield extraordinary powers. My character is a formidable woman, exceptionally strong, and aged 200 years. Her power resides within her braid, a common motif in such tales. Her appearance exudes allure and seduction, amplifying her influence with her captivating beauty. This adds to her formidable prowess, making her exceptionally powerful,” she says

On the preparations for portraying the character, she remarks, “To effectively portray a ‘dayan’ or ‘chudail’ in a supernatural show, thorough preparation is essential to instill believability and foster audience connection. This entails immersing myself fully in the character’s persona, facilitating a seamless connection with the audience. Given my appreciation for the empowering essence of supernatural roles, I was motivated to dedicate myself fully and deliver my utmost. Hence, extensive preparation was indeed integral to the process.”

