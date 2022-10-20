Srishti Shrivastava on sharing screen space with Madhuri Dixit

Srishti Shrivastava has been getting rave reviews for her role in recently released Maja Ma.

The actress says, “My character works with the LGBTQ community. So, I met a lot of people from the community. I met Ivanka Das, who plays Komal in the film, met the members of the Humsafar Trust, the conversations we had helped create Tara (her character).”

She continues, “I couldn’t have asked for a better on-screen family to work with. We all were so invested in telling this story earnestly and honestly. Also, getting to work with Madhuri ma’am is something I will be grateful for.”

Srishti further says, “I have been dancing to her songs since I was a child and I know all the steps to all her songs, all her expressions. I was mentally prepared of course but I was nervous the first day. I was having so much fun, it all fell in place. Madhuri ma’am understands dance. I mean she lives and breathes dance, and I completely get it because I function in a similar way.”