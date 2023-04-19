Srishti Singh talks about the latest track of Chashni

TV actress Srishti Singh, who essays the role of Roshini in the show Chashni, talked about the ongoing storyline recently. Chashni is the story of two sisters, who later turned out to be mothers and daughters-in-law. Amandeep Sidhu portrays Chandni, who is a firefighter, while Roshni is her younger sister, played by Srishti. The ongoing episodes show the dilemmas of both sisters as their relationship changes. Roshni, who is ambitious, got married into a rich family, and now she is trying her best to stop Chandni’s marriage so that she doesn’t enter her house and spoil her peace.
Srishti shared, “Roshni faced tough times when Nirbhay (Aryan Arora) left her. She was all alone. It was during this time that Sumer Babbar (Sumeet Sachdev) married her. Roshni does not want Chandni to enter the Babbar mansion for obvious reasons, and it will be intriguing to watch the drama that unfolds when Chashni airs on Star Plus. — IANS
