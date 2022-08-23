Sriti Jha is the latest contestant to be evicted from the stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Sriti was one of the strongest contestants of this season. Fans of the actress are not happy about her eviction. During the episode, Rajiv Adatia and Sriti Jha performed a partner stunt where Sriti was in the water, and Rajiv had to take out keys from the electric box. Sriti aborted the stunt. Later, Sriti said she faced a mental block under the water. Given that she didn’t perform, she went into the elimination round.

Later, Sriti and Mohit Malik were at the bottom but Kanika Mann, who had the K medal, saved Mohit and swapped him with Jannat Zubair. Sriti and Jannat later did an aerial stunt where they had to swing and jump on the platforms to collect 10 flags. However, Sriti was not able to complete the stunt and finally got evicted.