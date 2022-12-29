Sriti Jha in Paris

Sriti Jha has shared a glimpse of her vacation in the City of Love—Paris. The Kumkum Bhagya actress was recently seen in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
Clicked under the Eiffel Tower, dressed in long black puffer jacket paired with orange cap, the actress was all smiles in the picture. Sriti wrote in the caption, “She stood tall”. In one of the selfies shared by Sriti, Arjit Taneja and some friends of Sriti were posing with glasses of wine.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...