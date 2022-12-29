Sriti Jha in Paris

Sriti Jha has shared a glimpse of her vacation in the City of Love—Paris. The Kumkum Bhagya actress was recently seen in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Clicked under the Eiffel Tower, dressed in long black puffer jacket paired with orange cap, the actress was all smiles in the picture. Sriti wrote in the caption, “She stood tall”. In one of the selfies shared by Sriti, Arjit Taneja and some friends of Sriti were posing with glasses of wine.