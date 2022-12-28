Shweta Singh Kirti demands fair investigation in SSR's death case

A shocking revelation came out on December 26 concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. An employee from Mortuary Ward of Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital shared how the late actor had two to three marks on his neck, indicating that it was a murder and not suicide.

Now, SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has demanded protection for the employee, named Roop Kumar Shah, who had given this important statement that can change the course of investigation.

Shweta took to Twitter and wrote, “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. CBI Make SSR Case Time Bound.” Sushant had died on June 14, 2020 at the age of 34. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra.