Shweta Singh Kirti demands fair investigation in SSR's death case

A shocking revelation came out on December 26 concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. An employee from Mortuary Ward of Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital shared how the late actor had two to three marks on his neck, indicating that it was a murder and not suicide.
Now, SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has demanded protection for the employee, named Roop Kumar Shah, who had given this important statement that can change the course of investigation.
Shweta took to Twitter and wrote, “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. CBI Make SSR Case Time Bound.” Sushant had died on June 14, 2020 at the age of 34. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore
Jostle among the public during the roadshow leads to stamped...
Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup
Says that 18 out of 21 children suffering from acute respira...
4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu
7 AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large...
India likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources
Health Ministry sources caution that next 40 days will be cr...
PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'
Modi visits hospital to meet his ailing mother