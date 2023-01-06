Alakh Pandey to 'tower over Prayagraj' with the success of his latest web series

EdTech unicorn Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of Physics Wallah, needs no introduction. Narrating his story, Amazon miniTV– Amazon’s free video streaming service – is streaming the six-episode web series Physics Wallah. Not just that, the streaming service also has a life-size surprise for the people of Prayagraj.
Amazon miniTV has installed a 55-foot-tall cut-out of Alakh Pandey to spread the genius teacher’s fandom beyond student circles. The cut-out has been installed in his hometown and will draw the attention of citizens in its entirety through its witty comparisons with superstars.
Starring Shriidhar Dubey, Physics Wallah is created by About Films and produced and directed by Abhishek Dhandharia.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers
Six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) also administered ...
North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement
Minimum temperature at Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory plungi...
Sexual harassment case: More trouble for Sandeep, Chandigarh cops slap fresh charges
Former Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sandeep Sin...
Two terrorists killed along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
Ultras were killed in Balakote sector of Poonch district
Kalka-Shimla heritage track to get vistadome coaches; trial run likely to be conducted soon
Will have glass roofs and large windows and offer a panorami...