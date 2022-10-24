Three generations of Bollywood came together for Anand Pandit's Diwali bash

Veteran producer Anand Pandit’s Diwali party was a glittering affair on Saturday night. The high-profile event saw a huge turnout with many generations of stalwarts and upcoming stars in attendance. Amitabh Bachchan, who rarely socializes, took out time to attend the bash, as he shares a very close bond with Pandit. Anupam Kher, Subhash Ghai, Ashutosh Govarikar, Rakesh Roshan, Shatrughan Sinha, Abbas Mastan, Aneez Bazmi, David Dhawan and other veterans were also seen at the event. The current generation stars such as Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Sonu Sood, Manoj Bajpayee, as well as the Gen Z actors like Meezan Jaffery and Ananya Panday were also among those present. — TMS
