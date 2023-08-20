Stebin Ben is MTV Beats Artist of the Month

Stebin Ben, who sang Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse, made his debut as a playback singer in 2017 in a Hindi web series. Stebin has sung tracks like Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hain and Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. He has now been declared as MTV Beats Artist of the Month.
Talking about his bucket list, he says, “I have already ticked off a lot of things from my bucket list, but there are still a lot of things that I would like to do, like drive a convertible car, go scuba diving, and watch the Northern Lights this year. The next would be to perform at the biggest stadiums, at a football match or for the IPL, Lastly, I would love to get a chance to play a match with Indian and international cricketers.” Stebin adds, “I am a civil engineer, and love cricket a lot. If I hadn’t been a singer, I would have been a cricketer. I was the fastest runner in school, and I am a foodie with a sweet tooth.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream
Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...
Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till Monday
Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh likely to witness light to mo...
Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab
Fresh breach reported on Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Ta...
MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified
75% attendance made mandatory for doctors