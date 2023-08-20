Stebin Ben is MTV Beats Artist of the Month

Stebin Ben, who sang Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse, made his debut as a playback singer in 2017 in a Hindi web series. Stebin has sung tracks like Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hain and Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. He has now been declared as MTV Beats Artist of the Month.

Talking about his bucket list, he says, “I have already ticked off a lot of things from my bucket list, but there are still a lot of things that I would like to do, like drive a convertible car, go scuba diving, and watch the Northern Lights this year. The next would be to perform at the biggest stadiums, at a football match or for the IPL, Lastly, I would love to get a chance to play a match with Indian and international cricketers.” Stebin adds, “I am a civil engineer, and love cricket a lot. If I hadn’t been a singer, I would have been a cricketer. I was the fastest runner in school, and I am a foodie with a sweet tooth.”