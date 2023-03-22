Lokesh Mittal, who has been a part of several shows and films, like Dasvi, Sherni, and Farzi, talks about his journey

Coming from a business family, how did you decide to take up acting?

Being the eldest son, I had a lot of responsibilities. I worked in my family business till 2016. But when I faced losses, my wife suggested I give acting a shot. This was also the time when I was suffering from depression.

What kind of struggle did you have to face initially?

Finding a place for myself was quite a task, and that’s when I started staying with friends. When I started doing substantial work, I began staying at hotels. I still don’t have a house in Mumbai.

How has your interest in dance helped you as an actor?

In 1997-1998, there was less scope for dancers. But it has helped me express myself better as an actor.

Do you have any regrets about not taking up dancing as a career?

Not really. My focus is on acting. I take all auditions seriously.

What was your first big break?

My first television show was School Days on Doordarshan. Whereas, the first big break was getting a role in Yash Raj Films’ Sui Dhaaga.

You have worked with Ajay Devgn in Runaway 34 and now Bholaa. How is he as a director?

He is a man of few words, but conveys his instructions clearly. He gives creative freedom to actors.

Which role is closest to your heart?

My role in Runaway 34 has been the favorite so far. Working with Amitabh Bachchan was like a dream come true, even though I just had one scene with him.

Any fond memories of working with Vidya Balan?

Yes, we have worked together in Sherni. It was a 20-day schedule. She is not only a great actress, but a great person.

Your work in Farzi was greatly appreciated. How was it working with Raj and DK?

Working with Raj and DK was indeed a great experience. Casting directors have been appreciating my work. I have been recognised for my role in Farzi.

Who is your inspiration?

Govinda! He is a master of everything. When I met him for the first time, I remember falling at his feet.

Tell us something about your recent web series The Railway Men.

The Railway Men is a tribute to the railway workers at Bhopal station, the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. I played a station master in the series, which was directed by debutant Shiv Rawail.