Sumona Chakravarti to host Zee Zest's new show Shonar Bengal

Zee Zest has announced a new show titled Shonar Bengal, which will premiere on March 30. It will see Sumona Chakravarti explore the rich state of Bengal and discover its lesser-known stories and experiences.
Throughout the show, she also offers viewers a glimpse into the diverse cultural destinations across literature, art, music, and community, via a 10-part travelogue that’s sure to make one say Abar Korbo. The wondrous landscape of Bengal is a recollection of different cultures, unique culinary stories, art forms and tribes, including international influences like Jewish and European that when blended together, add a beautiful flavour to its vibrant culture and lifestyle.
Sumona says, “I got a chance to explore the state and unravel the stories that have been a part of my childhood, but from a distance. This show gave me a chance to get up close & personal and experience them for the first time. Being able to interact with people from diverse cultural background has been surreal and a great learning experience for me. The magnificent beauty of Bengal never fails to surprise me. I feel extremely honoured to be a part of the show.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100
Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab
Cash-strapped AAP govt may take ordinance route to amend rul...
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action
In his statement, Smith also apologized to the academy, show...
Art of letter writing almost on verge of extinction: High Court
Justice Grewal observes a phrase or an idiom sent through a ...