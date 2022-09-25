Subhash Ghai wishes to make a film with Sidharth Malhotra

Subhash Ghai’s Mukta Arts recently celebrated a three-day festival for underprivileged kids and students of cinema. Sidharth Malhotra and the team of Shershaah graced the second day of the three-day event.

About Sidharth, Subhash Ghai said, “Sidharth is a really gifted actor and always his empathy towards people translates on screen. He brilliantly portrays every character. Well, we shall collaborate soon on some project, just waiting for the right script to come along for both of us to work on.”